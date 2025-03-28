Shell Scales Back Renewables in Brazil, Readjusts Power Portfolio

Shell plc SHEL has announced that it is scrapping its solar and onshore wind projects in Brazil. Its decision to discontinue these projects was likely influenced by a challenging environment for investments in renewable power projects in Brazil.

The challenges in Brazil’s renewable power market are driven by several factors, including an oversupply of energy, which dampens the value of new projects coming online, along with a sluggish demand and regulatory hurdles involved in the process. Shell has also mentioned in its new global strategy that it will scale down its investments in low-carbon energy projects and renewables. The company’s primary focus is creating value from its power generation assets, which also involves withdrawing from activities and projects that do not generate enough returns to be sustainable.

Shell has also engaged in discussions with Brazil’s energy regulator to revoke its rights to operate certain solar-powered projects in the country. The projects mentioned here includes solar plants located in the central west and northeastern parts of Brazil. Solar plants are centralized power generation plants that directly supply electricity to the national grid, essentially meaning that these are large-scale projects. However, the company has added that it will continue to run a smaller firm, Prime Energy, which is part of the distributed generation segment. Distributed generation is different from centralized generation due to its scale, the former often operating on a smaller scale.

