Shell Reshapes Operations in Indonesia With Fuel Business Divestment

Shell plc’s SHEL Indonesian affiliate has taken a bold step in reshaping its business strategy by divesting fuel retail operations to a joint venture between Citadel Pacific Limited and Sefas Group. This transaction includes the transfer of around 200 gas stations and a fuel storage terminal located in Gresik, with completion expected by next year.

Despite this move, Shell remains firmly rooted in Indonesia. The company emphasized that it will continue to operate under brand licensing agreements, maintaining visibility and legacy in the region.

Insight Into Citadel & Sefas JV

The acquiring joint venture brings together the strengths of two long-standing Shell partners. Citadel Pacific, a private holding company based in the Philippines, has its presence across various industries like aviation-related services, telecommunication, gas distribution and fuel marketing. The company licenses the Shell brand across multiple territories, including Guam, Hong Kong and Macau. Sefas Group, on the other hand, is Indonesia’s largest Shell lubricants distributor.

Their collaboration signals continuity for customers and partners, backed by a solid history of representing the Shell brand across various markets.

Lubricants Stay at the Core of Shell’s Strategy

While Shell is stepping away from fuel retailing, it is optimizing the portfolio by doubling down on the lubricants business in Indonesia, a market described as key for growth. Shell operates a major lubricant blending plant in the country with a capacity of up to 300 million litres annually and a new grease manufacturing plant is currently under construction. With this repositioning, Shell reinforces its strengths in high-growth, high-margin segments that can alleviate its profitability in the future.

SHEL’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

London-based Shell is one of the primary oil supermajors, a group of U.S. and Europe-based big energy multinationals with operations that span almost every corner of the globe.

