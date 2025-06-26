Shell Rejects Media Speculation Regarding Possible Offer For BP

(RTTNews) - Shell said it has not been actively considering making an offer for BP and confirmed it has not made an approach to, and no talks have taken place with, BP with regards to a possible offer. Shell confirmed it has no intention of making an offer for BP.

Shell stated that it remains focused on delivering more value with less emissions through performance, discipline and simplification. The company issued the statement in response to recent media speculation. The company noted that this is a statement to which Rule 2.8 of the Code applies.

