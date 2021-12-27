Shell (RDS.A) Upholds Order to Stall Work at Prelude FLNG Plant

Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS.A) received an order from NOPSEMA, the Australian oil and gas industry's safety regulator, to keep the massive Prelude floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) facility (offshore Western Australia) closed. The directive will remain enforced until RDS.A can prove to the regulator that the facility is adequately powered and its safety measures are in working order.

The order came after manufacturing at the floating plant was halted earlier this month due to a power outage and the repeated attempts to re-establish stable electricity were unsuccessful. The inability to restore adequate power seemed unending, thus jeopardizing the health and safety of the facility's staff. Due to this shutdown, FLNG LNG capacity will most certainly be unavailable for several months.

Earlier in January, the Anglo-Dutch supermajor resumed production of liquefied natural gas at its Prelude floating liquefied natural gas facility after almost a year-long pause. The facility has remained offline since last February due to engineering glitches.

The 488-meter long Prelude, the world’s biggest floating gas-export vessel, is almost 50% bigger than the largest aircraft carrier and constructed by the Technip Samsung Consortium in South Korea. The project is a joint venture among Shell, Inpex Corporation, Korea Gas Corporation and Taiwan’s CPC Corporation with Shell being the chief operator, owning a 67.5% stake in the project.

Prelude handles production, liquefaction, storage and transfer of LNG at sea as well as manages processing, exporting and condensation of liquefied petroleum gas. The facility has a production capacity of 5.3 million tons per annum (mtpa) of liquids with LNG accounting for 3.6 mtpa or 68% of its total capacity. This $12.5-billion project is expected to generate cash flow from next year and boost Shell’s Integrated Gas business.

Being a significant project in Shell’s portfolio, Prelude FLNG is a path-breaking facility for the emergence of floating LNG. It is also the first and the most versatile endeavor planned by RDS.A. The facility is expected to unearth new offshore energy sources and supply LNG worldwide.

