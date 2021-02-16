Shell (RDS.A) Fast Tracks 2050 Emission Reduction Target

Royal Dutch Shell plc. RDS.A recently expedited its conversion into a carbon-neutral energy product and services supplier, aided by its well-developed customer-oriented operations. The company set new objectives for electric-car charging, carbon capture and storage, and electricity sale.

The company CEO Ben van Beurden believes that “our accelerated strategy will drive down carbon emissions and will deliver value for our shareholders, our customers and wider society”.

The Anglo-Dutch company,which assumes to have peaked its total carbon emissions in 2018, foresees its net carbon intensity to decline 6-8% in 2023 from the 2016 baseline. Further, the decrease will expand to 20% in 2030, 45% in 2035 and 100% by 2050.

Notably, alongside its environmental efforts, the company remains focused on increasing sustainable free cash flow and boosting its shareholder returns in the long run. It continues to lower debt, maintain capital discipline and increase cost efficiencies.It also convinced investors that it could provide returns through energy transition besides reaffirming its annual dividend growth target at around 4% and planning to recommence share buybacks as soon as it achieves the net-debt target.

However, Shell’s oil production, which soared to the maximum in 2019, is forecast to gradually decline each year by 1-2%, taking into account its divestments and natural declines.

New Outlined Strategy

Shell will continue to prioritize and depend on itsretail business. Plus, it intends to increase its site counts from today’s 46,000 to 55,000 by 2025. Further, it plans to expand electric vehicle charging points from the current count of 60,000 to 500,000.

The currently Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) energy player's total expenditure is estimated in the $19-$22 billion range annually of which, a $8 billion chunk will be spent on its upstream business while around $5 billion will be invested in chemicals and refining. Another $4 billion will be devoted to its LNG business. Additionally, the company plans to invest a minimum of $5 billion in its trading and retail business and renewables units.

However, Shell did not provide any updates on the expansion of its solar and wind power generation capacity unlike its rivals, such as BP Plc BP and Total SA TOT, both of which focus on expanding their physical wind and solar farm footprint.

Shell’s Carbon-Reduction Initiatives

In order to achieve its environment targets, Shell plans to boost the proportion of investments in non-hydrocarbon businesses over time. It continues to work on its green initiatives as it pledged to lower carbon emissions by 50% over the next five decades solely concentrating on renewable and biofuels.

While the company became the first oil entity to link executive pay with carbon emissions for combating climate change, it has been on renewable acquisition spree of late, having collaborated with IONITY, New Motion, First Utility and Silicon Ranch as it attempts to diversify its portfolio beyond oil and gas.

Shell's transactions with battery storage supplier sonnen and solar developer Cleantech further emphasize its increasing shift toward lower-carbon fuels.

Also, it formeda partnership with Microsoft Corporation MSFT to develop advanced solutions for achieving net zero-emission. Shell’s objective to create clean and efficient energy with Microsoft’s expertise in high technology, such as AI, cloud computing and the IoT led to a number of resourceful initiatives to minimize carbon footprint as well as develop a safer and cleaner working environment.

Additionally, last month, management announced that the company will purchase the entire stake in Ubitricity, one of the largest electric vehicle (EV) charger providers in the UK in terms of individual devices in operation.

With this deal, Shell further strengthens its position in the rapidly-increasing on-street EV charging market, offering critical competencies and helping the company better its overall EV charging offer.

Shell’s expansion into the EV chargers business is part of its plans to tap the growing popularity of pure energy resources and lower the company’s carbon footprint. The company expects electricity demand to rise in the coming years with more people opting for electric vehicles and switching to cleaner energy resources.

This apart, Shell is collaborating with the commercial vehicle sector to help ensure decarbonisation pathways through Shell E-Fluids as the road transport sector emits 8% of global energy-related carbon dioxide. Per Shell, both battery-electric vehicle (BEV) and fuel-cell electric vehicle (FCEV) solutions have a major role to play as the paths and timelines for road freight carbon depletion will differ by geography, sector and duty sector.

Company Profile

Shell is one of the primary oil majors, which constitute a group of U.S. and Europe-based energy giants with global operations. The company is fully integrated as it participates in every aspect related to energy from oil production to refining and marketing.

