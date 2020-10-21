Shell (RDS.A) Adds E-Fluids for Electric Commercial Vehicles

Royal Dutch Shell plc. RDS.A recently announced that it has increased the usage of Shell E-Fluids — the company’s global portfolio of specialized fluids — to battery-electric (BEV) plus fuel-cell electric (FCEV) powertrains for commercial light-, medium- and heavy-duty vehicles. The specialized E-fluids, accelerated by high temperature, provide oxidation stability to prevent any oil changes.

The addition to E-fluids’ functionality follows its successful launch for passenger vehicles in May 2019. Primarily, commercial vehicle manufacturers had to count on a range of fluids designed for internal combustion engines vehicles that fails to provide the necessary outcome and efficiency for electric powered vehicles. With this upgrade, manufacturers of all electric vehicles from cars to vans to larger trucks and buses will be able to reap benefits from the significant amount of specialized Shell E-Fluids and E-Greases. The oil giant supports truck and bus manufacturers to co-engineer E-fluids for accomplishing the specific needs of several electric drivetrains for their commercial transportation models.

The range of Shell E-Fluids for commercial vehicles includes e-transmission fluids, e-greases and battery thermal fluids. Per Maurer, executive vice president at Shell, the company implemented its gas to liquid (GTL) base oil technology for its E-fluids portfolio. The lubricants research laboratories are focused on delivering high-tech fluid solutions to satisfy the specific electric drivetrain needs of temperature control, oxidation, copper erosion and thermal conductivity.

This apart, Shell is collaborating with the commercial vehicle sector to help ensure decarbonisation pathways with the help of Shell E-Fluids as the road transport sector emits 8% of global energy-related carbon dioxide. Per Shell, both BEV and FCEV solutions have a major role to play as the paths and timelines for road freight carbon depletion will differ by geography, sector and duty sector.

Company Profile

Headquartered in The Hague, the Netherlands, Shell is one of the primary oil supermajors, which constitute a group of U.S. and Europe-based big energy multinationals. The company is fully integrated as it participates in every aspect related to energy, from oil production to refining and marketing.

