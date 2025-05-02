Markets
SHEL

Shell Q1 Results Down; Plans $3.5 Bln Share Buyback

May 02, 2025 — 02:26 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - British oil and gas major Shell Plc (SHEL, SHEL.L) reported Friday weak profit in its first quarter with charges and lower revenues.

Separately, the company announced a share buyback programme of $3.5 billion, with a view to reduce its issued share capital. Subject to market conditions, the programme will be completed prior to the company's second quarter results announcement, scheduled for July 31.

In the first quarter, income before taxation fell to $8.96 billion from last year's $11.04 billion.

Income attributable to Shell shareholders was $4.78 billion, down from prior year's $7.36 billion. Earnings per share were $0.79, lower than $1.13 a year ago.

The latest results included a charge of $0.5 billion related to the UK Energy Profits Levy and impairment charges.

Adjusted earnings were $5.58 billion, compared to $7.73 billion last year. Adjusted earnings per share were $0.92, compared to prior year's $1.20.

Adjusted EBITDA also declined to $15.25 billion from last year's $18.71 billion.

Revenues for the quarter fell to $69.23 billion from last year's $72.48 billion.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SHEL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.