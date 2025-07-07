Shell Plc Issues Overview Of Current Q2 Expectations

(RTTNews) - Shell Plc issued an update to the second quarter outlook. Upstream production is now projected in a range of 1,660 - 1,760 kboe/d, and reflects scheduled maintenance and the completed sale of SPDC in Nigeria. Integrated Gas production is now expected in a range of 900 - 940 kboe/d.

Shell Plc noted that the Chemicals & Products segment adjusted earnings is expected to be below break-even in second quarter. The Chemicals sub-segment adjusted earnings are expected to be a loss. For Renewables and Energy Solutions, trading & optimisation is expected to be lower than first quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.