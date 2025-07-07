Shell Plc Issues Overview Of Current Q2 Expectations

Markets
(RTTNews) - Shell Plc issued an update to the second quarter outlook. Upstream production is now projected in a range of 1,660 - 1,760 kboe/d, and reflects scheduled maintenance and the completed sale of SPDC in Nigeria. Integrated Gas production is now expected in a range of 900 - 940 kboe/d.

Shell Plc noted that the Chemicals & Products segment adjusted earnings is expected to be below break-even in second quarter. The Chemicals sub-segment adjusted earnings are expected to be a loss. For Renewables and Energy Solutions, trading & optimisation is expected to be lower than first quarter.

