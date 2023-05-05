Shell Plc - ADR (SHEL) Declares $0.58 Dividend

Shell Plc - ADR said on May 4, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.58 per share ($2.30 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.58 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 18, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 19, 2023 will receive the payment on June 26, 2023.

At the current share price of $59.34 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.88%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1394 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shell Plc - ADR. This is an increase of 62 owner(s) or 4.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHEL is 0.45%, an increase of 7.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.08% to 315,279K shares. The put/call ratio of SHEL is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.41% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Shell Plc - ADR is 78.57. The forecasts range from a low of 60.86 to a high of $142.42. The average price target represents an increase of 32.41% from its latest reported closing price of 59.34.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Shell Plc - ADR is 389,979MM, an increase of 1.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.12.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fisher Asset Management holds 21,416K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,083K shares, representing an increase of 1.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHEL by 8.06% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 11,555K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company.

Pendal Group holds 9,687K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,773K shares, representing a decrease of 11.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHEL by 10.55% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 9,039K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,922K shares, representing a decrease of 31.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHEL by 17.67% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Dfa International Value Series holds 9,015K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Shell Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Shell plc is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with more than 80,000 employees in more than 70 countries. It uses advanced technologies and take an innovative approach to help build a sustainable energy future.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.