Shell-Led LNG Canada Ships First LNG Cargo to Asia From Kitimat

Shell Canada Energy, an affiliate of Shell plc SHEL, recently announced a landmark achievement of the successful shipment of Canada’s first-ever liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) export cargo to Asia. This historic moment, delivered via the Gaslog Glasgow from the LNG Canada terminal in Kitimat, British Columbia, represents not just a commercial milestone but the beginning of a new chapter for the country’s energy sector.

This achievement is being announced just a week after LNG Canada announced the first successful production of LNG from its facility and entered the global energy export market. After more than a decade of planning, development and collaboration, this project positions Canada at the forefront of global LNG supply from the Pacific Coast.

Strategic Advantage: A Pacific Gateway to Asia

LNG Canada is the first major LNG facility in North America with direct access to the Pacific Ocean. Unlike many U.S. Gulf Coast exporters, the geographic advantage of the Pacific Ocean allows Canada’s LNG to reach high-demand markets in Asia without the added time and cost which is required while transiting via the Panama Canal. LNG Canada’s facility offers a significant supply-cost benefit, with the country’s gas from British Columbia’s shale fields priced at a discount to U.S. benchmarks. This cost and logistics edge makes Shell’s investment in the project not only strategic but competitively positioned for long-term growth.

C$40 Billion Investment With Global Backing

The LNG Canada project, which represents the largest private-sector investment in the history of Canada, is a joint venture between Shell, Petronas, PetroChina, Mitsubishi Corporation and KOGAS. Shell, which holds the largest working interest in the LNG Canada joint venture with a 40% stake, has its own 2025 LNG outlook. The company forecasts a substantial 60% surge in global LNG demand by 2040 due to robust economic growth in Asia. This demand surge will open the gates for diversified export markets for Canada.

With a C$40 billion (US$29.4 billion) investment, this world-scale project will ultimately have the capacity to export 14 million tons of LNG annually. As the consortium celebrates the success of Phase 1, discussions are already underway for a second phase that could double this capacity — a move that would further cement Canada’s role in global energy security.

Catalyst for Broader Growth

Canada ranks as the fifth-largest natural gas producer and the fourth-largest exporter globally, yet nearly all of its exports have traditionally been directed to the United States. But, in the recent past, Canada’s natural gas has been restricted to export to the United States, leading to increased desire to diversify the former’s export markets. LNG Canada now unlocks access to broader global markets, enabling diversification and increased returns for the country’s producers.

The successful launch of the first phase of the LNG Canada facility has already inspired momentum for other projects like Cedar LNG and Woodfibre LNG. The progress serves as proof of concept and an ecosystem catalyst for future investments across Canada’s West Coast.

Overcoming Challenges, Shaping the Future

The LNG Canada joint venture recognized that building infrastructure in remote northern British Columbia comes with unique challenges, from environmental regulations to supply-chain logistics. Yet through innovation, partnerships with Indigenous communities and a shared commitment to sustainability, the Shell-led consortium has delivered results. As the joint venture assesses the potential for Phase 2, the partners are carefully evaluating market conditions, stakeholder feedback and regulatory frameworks. One thing that remains clear is the joint venture’s commitment to Canada’s LNG potential, which stays strong and focused.

Looking Ahead

LNG Canada is more than an export terminal — it is a symbol of what is possible when global collaboration meets strategic opportunity. Shell and its partners are already working toward reaching a final investment decision for the development of the second phase of the project. The company is proud to lead this transformative project, helping Canada diversify its trade relationships and provide lower-carbon energy to Asia.

