Shell Joins Petrobras and Galp to Boost Sao Tome Exploration

Shell plc SHEL has completed farm-out agreements in the promising Exploration Block 4 offshore São Tomé and Príncipe, located in the highly prospective equatorial West Africa region. These agreements involve significant partnerships with Petrobras PBR and Galp Energia GLPEY, two key players in the energy sector, positioning the block for accelerated exploration and development activities.

After lengthy negotiations, SHEL retains its role as operator with a 30% working interest, while PBR and GLPEY hold a 27.5% stake each. The remaining 15% interest is held by the national oil company, ANP-STP (Agência Nacional de Petróleo São Tomé and Príncipe).

Shell’s Operational Leadership and Ownership Structure in Block 4

Maintaining operational control highlights Shell's commitment to steering exploration activities with technical excellence and strategic precision. The decision to farm out interests to PBR and GLPEY reinforces a collaborative approach to leveraging regional expertise and capitalizing on shared geological insights. Shell’s 30% stake ensures continuity in project management, while the partnership helps distribute risks and enhance resource allocation efficiency.

Petrobras and Galp’s substantial stakes bring diversified capabilities and regional experience, critical for unlocking the full potential of Block 4’s hydrocarbon prospects. ANP-STP’s participation reflects a growing trend of national entities securing meaningful shares in exploration ventures, ensuring local benefits from resource development.

PBR’s Expanding Portfolio in São Tomé and Príncipe

This latest acquisition marks Petrobras’ fourth concession in São Tomé and Príncipe’s offshore territories, underlining the company’s strategic focus on West African deepwater assets. Earlier in February 2024, Petrobras secured a 45% interest in offshore Blocks 10 and 13 and a 25% stake in Block 11. These investments reflect Petrobras’ confidence in the geological potential and the evolving regulatory environment conducive to exploration activities.

Petrobras brings extensive offshore experience and advanced technological capabilities, which will significantly contribute to the evaluation and development phases within Block 4. The company’s presence in multiple blocks facilitates knowledge sharing and operational synergies, enhancing the overall efficiency and success probabilities of exploration campaigns.

GLPEY’s Established Presence and Exploration Milestones

Galp has firmly established itself as a key operator in the region, managing ultra-deepwater Blocks 6 and 12, in partnership with SHEL, Equinor, and ANP-STP. Additionally, GLPEY holds a 20% interest in Block 11 alongside SHEL and ANP-STP, further deepening its footprint in São Tomé and Príncipe’s offshore sector.

A milestone achievement for GLPEY was the successful drilling of Jaca-1 in 2022, São Tomé’s first offshore exploration well. The well confirmed the existence of an active petroleum system, validating prior seismic and geological studies and opening new avenues for hydrocarbon exploration in the region. This discovery has been instrumental in guiding further exploration strategies and de-risking the investment environment.

Seismic acquisition campaigns and advanced geological studies are ongoing across multiple blocks, including Block 4. These efforts aim to refine subsurface understanding and identify commercially viable hydrocarbon accumulations, leveraging state-of-the-art technology and integrated geological modeling.

Geological Potential and Exploration Outlook in Block 4

Exploration Block 4 offshore São Tomé and Príncipe lies within a highly prospective basin characterized by complex geological structures and proven petroleum systems. The block’s location in the equatorial Atlantic margin exposes it to significant sedimentary sequences favorable for hydrocarbon generation and entrapment.

Extensive seismic surveys and geological analyses have revealed multiple prospects and leads with potential for both oil and gas accumulations. The partnership among SHEL, PBR, and GLPEY enables comprehensive resource assessment programs that incorporate modern geophysical techniques and basin modeling.

The involvement of ANP-STP ensures adherence to environmental standards and socio-economic considerations, aligning exploration activities with sustainable development principles. This holistic approach enhances the attractiveness of Block 4 to international investors and strengthens São Tomé and Príncipe’s position as a burgeoning offshore hydrocarbon province.

Strategic Importance of São Tomé and Príncipe Offshore Blocks

These offshore blocks are emerging as important assets in the West African energy landscape. The region’s untapped hydrocarbon potential has attracted global energy majors and national oil companies alike, driven by encouraging geological data and advances in deepwater exploration technology.

The collaboration among SHEL, PBR, GLPEY, and ANP-STP exemplifies a model for maximizing exploration success through shared expertise, financial resources, and risk mitigation. The combined operational strengths of these entities are expected to accelerate the discovery timeline and increase the probability of commercial success.

As global energy demand evolves, these offshore blocks offer promising avenues for diversifying supply sources and contributing to regional energy security. Continued investment in exploration and development will position São Tomé and Príncipe as key players in the Atlantic hydrocarbon sector, fostering economic growth and infrastructure development.

Prospects and Exploration Commitments

Moving forward, the joint venture partners are committed to executing an aggressive exploration program in Block 4, which includes advanced seismic acquisition, prospect maturation, and potential drilling campaigns. These initiatives are designed to build on the encouraging data from previous exploration wells and capitalize on the evolving geological understanding.

The partnership’s approach highlights technological innovation, operational excellence, and environmental stewardship. The incorporation of cutting-edge exploration tools and adherence to best-in-class safety and environmental practices will underpin the success and sustainability of the project.

In summary, Shell’s concluded farm-outs in Exploration Block 4 signify a strategic milestone for offshore São Tomé and Príncipe. The combined strengths of SHEL, PBR, GLPEY, and ANP-STP position this venture to unlock significant hydrocarbon resources, contributing to the growth of the West African oil and gas sector while delivering value to all stakeholders.

