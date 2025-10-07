Markets

Shell Issues Updated Q3 Volume Guidance

October 07, 2025 — 02:58 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Shell plc issued an overview of its current expectations for the third quarter. For Integrated Gas, production is projected in a range of 910 - 950 kboe/d. Upstream production is expected in a range of 1,790 - 1,890 kboe/d.

For Corporate, adjusted loss is anticipated in a range of $0.5 - $0.3 billion. For Renewables and Energy Solutions, adjusted earnings is expected in between a loss of $0.2 billion and profit of $0.4 billion. Marketing adjusted earnings are expected to be higher than second quarter.

The Group noted that all outlook statements exclude identified items.

