Shell Invests In Malaysia's Rosmari-Marjoram Gas Project

(RTTNews) - Shell plc (SHEL, SHEL.L) announced Monday the investment in Rosmari-Marjoram gas project in Sarawak, Malaysia.

Shell unit Sarawak Shell Berhad or SSB, together with PETRONAS Carigali Sdn Bhd, has taken a final investment decision or FID to develop the Rosmari-Marjoram gas project.

SSB holds 80% of the project and also its operator, and PETRONAS Carigali owns the remaining 20%.

Rosmari-Marjoram fields are situated 220 kilometres off the coast of Bintulu, Sarawak, Malaysia and will be powered by renewable energy, using solar power for the offshore platform.

The Rosmari-Marjoram development, the deepwater sour gas fields discovered in 2014, will consist of a subsea tie-back, an unmanned well head platform, a 207-km pipeline to shore and an onshore gas plant at Bintulu.

The Rosmari-Marjoram development is one of the strategic projects to ensure a sustained gas supply to the PETRONAS LNG Complex.

The project is designed to produce 800 million standard cubic feet of gas per day or MMscf/d. Gas production is expected to start in 2026.

