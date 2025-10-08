Shell Expects Higher Q3 LNG Output and Stronger Gas Trading

Shell plc SHEL, a London-based integrated oil and gas company, has released its third-quarter 2025 update, a detailed forecast of its operational and financial expectations for the period. The report, dated Oct. 7, 2025, offers an insight into how one of the world’s largest integrated energy companies is positioning itself across the key business segments. While the numbers are preliminary and subject to change when final results are published on Oct. 30, the company reveals important trends in production, margins and strategic focus areas.

Integrated Gas: Strong LNG Momentum

Shell’s Integrated Gas segment is expected to maintain robust performance in third-quarter 2025. Production is forecasted in the range of 910-950 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (kboe/d), slightly up from 913 kboe/d in the second quarter. More notably, LNG liquefaction volumes are projected to rise in the band of 7-7.4 million tons (“MT”), up from 6.7 MT in the previous quarter. This reflects Shell’s continued leverage of its global LNG infrastructure and trading capabilities.

The company also anticipates that Trading & Optimization results will be “significantly higher” than the second quarter, highlighting the segment’s role as a key earnings driver.

Upstream: Production Uptick With Brazil Impact

The Upstream division shows a notable increase in production expectations, 1,790-1,890 kboe/d, up from 1,732 kboe/d in the second quarter. This indicates operational improvements and possibly fewer unplanned outages. However, the segment is not without its challenges. Shell expects adjusted earnings to take a $0.2-$0.4 billion hit due to the rebalancing of participation interests in Brazil’s Tupi field. This reflects the finalization of a redetermination process submitted to Brazil’s National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels. Despite this one-off impact, the underlying production growth signals resilience in Shell’s conventional energy portfolio.

Marketing: Volume Dip but Earnings Improvement

Marketing sales volumes are projected to be in the range of 2,650-3,050 kb/d, down from 2,813 kb/d in the second quarter. Still, Shell expects the segment’s adjusted earnings to be higher than the previous quarter. This implies better margins or cost management, even amid slightly lower volumes. Underlying Operational Expenditure (underlying opex) is expected to remain stable, reflecting disciplined operational control.

Chemicals & Products: Refining Strength, Chemicals Weakness

A mixed picture emerges in Chemicals & Products. The indicative refining margin is projected to rise to $11.6/barrel (bbl) from $8.9/bbl in the second quarter, reflecting stronger global demand for refined products. Refinery utilization is also expected to remain high, between 94% and 98%. In contrast, the chemicals margin is forecasted to dip to $160/ton and Shell anticipates an adjusted loss in the Chemicals sub-segment. This divergence highlights the ongoing challenges in the chemicals market, including oversupply and weaker demand, even as refining benefits from tighter market conditions.

Renewables & Energy Solutions: Still in Transition

Renewables and Energy Solutions (“RES”) continues to reflect the transitional nature of Shell’s low-carbon investments. Adjusted earnings are projected between a loss of $0.2 billion and a profit of $0.4 billion, indicating this segment remains volatile and not yet a consistent earnings contributor.

Corporate and Group-Level Highlights

At the group level, Shell expects payable tax to decrease in the band of $2.1-$2.9 billion from $3.4 billion in the second quarter. Working capital movements are projected to be between a loss of $3 billion and a profit of $1 billion, reflecting typical quarter-to-quarter volatility. The company also notes a non-cash impairment of approximately $0.6 billion in the Marketing segment due to the cancellation of the Rotterdam HEFA project, a biofuels initiative, which will be reported as an identified item.

Additionally, Shell expects a 0.4% increase in gearing due to new pension legislation in the Netherlands. This is a non-cash adjustment and will not impact net debt, but it does illustrate how regulatory changes can influence reported metrics.

Conclusion

Shell’s third-quarter 2025 outlook paints a picture of a company in motion, leveraging strength in LNG and refining, managing headwinds in chemicals and Brazil and continuing to navigate the complexities of the energy transition. While near-term uncertainties remain, the update reinforces Shell’s focus on operational discipline and strategic flexibility. Investors and industry watchers will be closely observing the quarterly results on Oct. 30 to see how these projections translate into performance and what they signal for Shell’s path forward in a changing energy world.

