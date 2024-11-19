Shell Executes Strategic Share Buy-Back Program

Shell (UK) (GB:SHEL) has released an update.

Shell plc has executed a significant share buy-back, purchasing 1.35 million shares on the London Stock Exchange and 800,000 shares on XAMS as part of its ongoing buy-back program. This move, managed independently by Citigroup Global Markets Limited, underscores Shell’s strategic efforts to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation. Investors may find this buy-back indicative of Shell’s confidence in its financial health and future prospects.

