Shell Enhances Shareholder Value with Buyback Programme

Shell (UK) (GB:SHEL) has released an update.

Shell has announced the repurchase of over 3.5 million shares as part of its ongoing buy-back programme, which aims to enhance shareholder value. The buy-back, conducted across multiple trading venues, is managed by Citigroup Global Markets Limited, operating independently of Shell. This move aligns with Shell’s strategy to optimize capital allocation and return value to its investors.

