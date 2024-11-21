News & Insights

Stocks

Shell Enhances Shareholder Value with Buy-Back Strategy

November 21, 2024 — 12:57 pm EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Shell (UK) (GB:SHEL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Shell plc has repurchased a significant number of its own shares as part of its ongoing buy-back program, purchasing 910,000 shares on the London Stock Exchange and 640,000 shares on the Amsterdam Exchange. This move is aimed at optimizing capital allocation and enhancing shareholder value. Citigroup Global Markets Limited is managing the trading decisions for this program, which runs until January 2025.

For further insights into GB:SHEL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.