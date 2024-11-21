Shell Enhances Shareholder Value with Buy-Back Strategy

Shell (UK) (GB:SHEL) has released an update.

Shell plc has repurchased a significant number of its own shares as part of its ongoing buy-back program, purchasing 910,000 shares on the London Stock Exchange and 640,000 shares on the Amsterdam Exchange. This move is aimed at optimizing capital allocation and enhancing shareholder value. Citigroup Global Markets Limited is managing the trading decisions for this program, which runs until January 2025.

