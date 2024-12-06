News & Insights

Shell Embarks on Major Share Buyback Program

December 06, 2024 — 12:42 pm EST

Shell (UK) (GB:SHEL) has released an update.

Shell plc has initiated a significant share buyback program, purchasing over 2.1 million shares to enhance shareholder value. The buybacks on the London Stock Exchange and XAMS are part of a strategic move managed independently by Citigroup Global Markets Limited. This effort aligns with Shell’s ongoing commitment to optimizing its capital structure.

