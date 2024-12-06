Shell Embarks on Major Share Buyback Program

Shell (UK) (GB:SHEL) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Shell plc has initiated a significant share buyback program, purchasing over 2.1 million shares to enhance shareholder value. The buybacks on the London Stock Exchange and XAMS are part of a strategic move managed independently by Citigroup Global Markets Limited. This effort aligns with Shell’s ongoing commitment to optimizing its capital structure.
For further insights into GB:SHEL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Deutsche Bank Weighs in on Robinhood Stock Amid Soaring Trading Volumes
- Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Deal May Face Risks from Trump Administration
- Ford’s (NYSE:F) Electric Vehicle Motor Production Begins
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.