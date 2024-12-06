Shell Embarks on Major Share Buyback Program

Shell (UK) (GB:SHEL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Shell plc has initiated a significant share buyback program, purchasing over 2.1 million shares to enhance shareholder value. The buybacks on the London Stock Exchange and XAMS are part of a strategic move managed independently by Citigroup Global Markets Limited. This effort aligns with Shell’s ongoing commitment to optimizing its capital structure.

For further insights into GB:SHEL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.