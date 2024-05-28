News & Insights

Stocks

Shell Continues Share Buy-Back Scheme

May 28, 2024 — 12:25 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Shell (UK) (GB:SHEL) has released an update.

Shell plc has confirmed the repurchase of shares for cancellation on May 28, 2024, as part of its ongoing share buy-back program. The transaction involved multiple trading venues with specific details on the number of shares purchased and the prices paid. These buy-back activities are conducted within the parameters of regulatory rules and the company’s authority to repurchase shares both on and off the market.

For further insights into GB:SHEL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.