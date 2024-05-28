Shell Continues Share Buy-Back Scheme

Shell (UK) (GB:SHEL) has released an update.

Shell plc has confirmed the repurchase of shares for cancellation on May 28, 2024, as part of its ongoing share buy-back program. The transaction involved multiple trading venues with specific details on the number of shares purchased and the prices paid. These buy-back activities are conducted within the parameters of regulatory rules and the company’s authority to repurchase shares both on and off the market.

