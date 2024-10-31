Shell commences $3.5B share buyback program

News & Insights

Shell (SHEL) announced the commencement of a $3.5B share buyback program covering an aggregate contract term of approximately three months. The purpose of the program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. All shares repurchased as part of the program will be cancelled. It is intended that, subject to market conditions, the program will be completed prior to the company’s Q4 results announcement, scheduled for January 30, 2025.

