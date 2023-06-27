Shell, BP Pivot Away From Renewable Energy

In an article for Bloomberg, Will Mathis covers how Shell and BP are retreating from its renewable energy projects in wind and solar due to lackluster returns and increased competition. It’s leading to opportunities for renewable firms who are no longer facing competition from Big Oil who are subsidizing projects with profits from oil and gas.

As these oil & gas companies entered the renewable space, they were willing to bid at lower prices than renewable firms in order to win government contracts, notably in offshore wind. However, returns on these projects have been middling, in part, due to inflation and supply chain constraints for key components.

Less than 4 years ago, Shell’s ambition was to be the world’s biggest producer of renewable energy. Now, it no longer has any sort of goal for renewable energy capacity and recently announced that it is upping capital expenditures on fossil fuels, likely due to continued, higher returns in the space. Similarly, BP is shifting away from solar and wind for similar reasons. Instead, it’s increasing spending on its biofuels and service stations while cutting back on renewables.

Yet, cumulative, global investments in renewables continue to increase with an expected $1.7 trillion in 2023 according to the IEA which is the 8th straight year of growth.

