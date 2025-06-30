Shell Boosts Natural Gas Output at Norway's Ormen Lange Field

Shell plc SHEL, a London-based integrated oil and gas company, and its consortium partners, including Equinor ASA EQNR, have made a breakthrough in natural gas production at the Ormen Lange field in the Norwegian Sea, signaling a significant boost in gas recovery and export capacity to Europe’s markets. This strategic enhancement centers on commissioning two advanced subsea compression stations, a move set to elevate the gas recovery rate substantially from 75% to an impressive 85%. The project’s success will add an estimated 30-50 billion cubic meters (“BCM”) of natural gas, underpinning Europe's energy security and setting Norway’s role as a premier gas supplier.

Ormen Lange Field: A Cornerstone of Europe’s Energy Supply

The Ormen Lange field stands as one of Norway’s most vital offshore gas assets, located strategically in the Norwegian Sea. Managed by Shell, which owns a 17.8% stake, the field is operated alongside partners including Petoro (36.5%), Norway-based integrated oil and gas company Equinor(25.3%), Orlen Upstream Norway (14%) and Vaar Energi (6.3%). This consortium reflects a strong, collaborative investment in one of Europe’s largest gas reserves.

Gas produced at Ormen Lange is transported via subsea pipelines to the Nyhamna processing facility on Norway’s west coast, where it is processed and prepared for export. The processed gas predominantly flows to the United Kingdom and the European Union, countries heavily dependent on reliable and clean energy sources. With Russia’s natural gas supply diminishing in recent years, Norway has surged forward as Europe’s leading gas exporter since 2022, positioning Ormen Lange at the heart of this energy transition.

Revolutionizing Production With Subsea Compression Stations

The launch of two subsea compression stations at Ormen Lange represents a technological leap designed to unlock additional gas reserves previously unreachable under conventional methods. Subsea compression works by boosting pressure on the seabed, allowing more gas to be extracted efficiently without relying solely on surface platforms. This innovation extends the field’s productive lifespan and maximizes output while maintaining operational safety and environmental stewardship.

By raising the recovery rate from 75% to 85%, these stations are expected to add between 30 BCM and 50 BCM of gas to the field’s output. This volume is critical not only for meeting Europe’s rising gas demand but also for stabilizing energy prices amidglobal marketuncertainties.

Strategic Impact on Europe’s Energy Markets

Ormen Lange’s enhanced production capacity arrives at a pivotal time for Europe’s energy landscape. With geopolitical tensions and supply-chain vulnerabilities affecting gas imports, the boost from Norwegian fields such as Ormen Lange plays an essential role in diversifying and securing energy sources. The additional gas supplies help reduce Europe’s reliance on less stable suppliers, reinforcing the continent’s energy independence.

The Nyhamna processing plant, serving as the hub for gas treatment, ensures that the exported gas meets the stringent quality standards required for the European grid. As a result, the enhanced throughput from Ormen Lange facilitates a steady flow of clean-burning natural gas to power industries, heat homes and support electricity generation.

Norway’s Ascendancy as Europe’s Top Gas Supplier

Norway’s rapid rise to prominence as Europe’s primary gas supplier reflects years of strategic investment in offshore exploration, technological innovation and infrastructure expansion. Ormen Lange, alongside other prolific fields, contributes significantly to this achievement.

Equinor’s expertise in offshore operations and decades of experience managing complex North Sea projects have been instrumental in maintaining Norway’s competitive edge as a gas exporter.

The recent advancements highlight Norway’s commitment to maintaining and increasing production despite the challenges of aging fields and the global shift toward renewable energy.

The country’s ability to boost gas output through subsea compression technology illustrates a balance between maximizing fossil fuel resources and preparing for a lower-carbon future. It also demonstrates how natural gas serves as a transitional energy source in the global push to lower carbon emissions.

Shell’s Leadership and Commitment to Energy Innovation

Shell’s role as operator and stakeholder in Ormen Lange highlights its dedication to cutting-edge energy solutions and sustainable development. By spearheading the deployment of subsea compression stations, Shell not only enhances the asset performance but also reinforces its position as a leader in offshore gas production technology. On the other hand, Equinor, as the second-largest stakeholder and Norway’s flagship energy company, has also played a pivotal role in advancing the subsea compression technology, aligning with its long-term strategy of supporting Europe’s energy stability while driving innovation in offshore gas development.

This initiative aligns with Shell’s broader strategy to ensure reliable energy supplies while investing in cleaner technologies. The success at Ormen Lange serves as a blueprint for similar offshore fields worldwide, promoting efficiency, safety and environmental responsibility in hydrocarbon extraction.

Outlook for Ormen Lange and Europe’s Gas Security

With the operational subsea compression stations, Ormen Lange’s production profile is set for a robust upward trajectory. The additional 30-50 BCM of gas will be instrumental in meeting Europe’s energy demands, particularly as winter months and energy-intensive seasons approach.

Looking ahead, the field is expected to maintain steady output well into the coming decades, supported by ongoing technological upgrades and collaborative management by Shell and its partners. This ensures a long-term, stable supply chain that supports Europe’s energy transition while addressing immediate energy security needs.

Conclusion

The activation of subsea compression stations at the Ormen Lange natural gas field signifies a major advancement in offshore gas production. By significantly improving recovery rates and boosting output, Shell and its partners are delivering vital energy resources to Europe at a time of critical demand. Norway’s leadership in gas supply continues to grow, with Ormen Lange playing a central role in securing Europe’s energy future.

SHEL's Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

SHEL and EQNR have a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each.

Investors interested in the energy sector might look at some other top-ranked stocks like Subsea 7 SUBCY, which sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and Oceaneering International OII, holding a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Subsea 7 is valued at $5.51 billion. The company is a global leader in delivering offshore projects and services for the energy industry, specializing in subsea engineering, construction and installation. Headquartered in Luxembourg, Subsea 7 supports both the oil & gas and renewable energy sectors with integrated solutions, including subsea infrastructure, heavy lifting and life-of-field services.

Oceaneering, valued at $2.1 billion, delivers engineered services, products and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing and entertainment sectors globally. Its portfolio includes remotely operated vehicles, subsea hardware, pipeline inspection and repair, diving services, and digital technologies. The company operates across multiple segments and supports U.S. government defense and space initiatives.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Subsea 7 SA (SUBCY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Equinor ASA (EQNR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (SHEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.