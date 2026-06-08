Shell Backs Raizen's $12.6B Restructuring to Drive Recovery

Per Bloomberg, Shell plc SHEL has reaffirmed its long-term commitment to Brazilian energy and biofuels producer Raízen by supporting a landmark debt restructuring designed to stabilize the company and position it for future growth. The agreement marks a critical step in addressing financial pressures while preserving the strategic value of one of Brazil’s leading renewable fuel businesses.

A Major Milestone in Raízen’s Recovery Plan

Raízen, a joint venture between oil major Shell and Cosan, has secured support from more than 75% of the creditors covered under its restructuring proposal, surpassing the legal threshold required to move forward with an out-of-court debt workout. The plan covers approximately 65 billion reais ($12.57 billion) in obligations, making it the largest corporate debt restructuring ever recorded in Brazil.

The agreement provides creditors with multiple options, including exchanging existing claims for new debt instruments or converting a portion of their holdings into equity. By extending maturities and reducing near-term repayment pressure, the restructuring is intended to strengthen liquidity and create a more sustainable financial foundation.

Shell Demonstrates Confidence With Fresh Capital

A central component of the restructuring is Shell’s commitment to invest 3.5 billion reais in fresh capital. The funding highlights the company’s confidence in Raízen’s long-term prospects and its belief that the business remains strategically important despite recent challenges.

The investment will help recapitalize the company while ensuring Shell maintains an active role in its governance and future direction. Shell has emphasized its intention to continue working closely with Raízen’s management team, creditors and other stakeholders throughout the implementation process.

Preserving Long-Term Strategic Value

Raízen plays a significant role in Brazil’s energy landscape through its sugar, ethanol and renewable energy operations. The company has invested heavily in second-generation ethanol and other low-carbon fuel initiatives aimed at supporting the global energy transition.

Although weaker sugarcane harvests, elevated interest rates and capital-intensive expansion projects created financial strain, Shell continues to see long-term value in the business. The restructuring is expected to provide the flexibility needed to improve operational performance and restore financial stability.

Positioning for a Sustainable Future

Looking ahead, the focus will shift from restructuring to execution. Raízen will need to enhance operational efficiency, strengthen cash generation and maintain disciplined capital allocation. With creditor support secured and new capital committed, the company is better positioned to pursue these objectives.

For Shell, the transaction reflects a commitment to supporting strategic energy-transition investments while helping ensure the long-term sustainability of an important partner in the renewable fuels sector. The successful implementation of the plan could pave the way for a stronger, more resilient Raízen in the years ahead.

SHEL’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

The London-headquartered Shell is one of the primary oil supermajors that spans almost every corner of the globe. The company is fully integrated, meaning it participates in every aspect related to energy — from oil production to refining and marketing. Currently, SHEL carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the energy sector may consider some top-ranked stocks like Cenovus Energy Inc. CVE, Chord Energy Corporation CHRD and Diversified Energy Company DEC, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Calgary, Canada-based Cenovus Energy is a leading integrated energy firm. Starting from pumping out oil from its oil sands projects in Canada, the company’s operations comprise marketing the produced oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CVE’s 2026 earnings indicates 104.6% year-over-year growth.

Chord Energy's operations span across the Bakken and Three Forks formations, where the company boasts an impressive base of high-quality, oil-weighted resources. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHRD’s 2026 earnings indicates 115.4% year-over-year growth.

Diversified Energy Company is an energy company focused on natural gas and liquids production, transport, marketing and well retirement. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DEC’s 2026 earnings indicates a 4% year-over-year decline.

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