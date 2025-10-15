Shell Backs Nigeria's LNG Ambitions With a $2B Gas Project

Shell plc SHEL has reinforced its commitment to Nigeria’s energy landscape with a $2 billion investment in the HI gas project offshore Nigeria. The project — a collaboration between Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company, and Sunlink Energies and Resources — will supply 350 million standard cubic feet of gas per day (MMscf/d) to Nigeria LNG (“NLNG”). Production is set to begin before the end of the decade, positioning Shell as a key player in expanding the nation’s liquefied natural gas output.

Strengthening Nigeria’s LNG Supply Chain

The HI project will serve as a vital feedstock source for NLNG’s Train 7 expansion on Bonny Island, which aims to raise the terminal’s capacity. This development aligns with Shell’s global strategy to increase its LNG volumes by 4-5% annually through 2030. Beyond production gains, the project will contribute to Nigeria’s broader economic goals by supporting construction and operational jobs and strengthening export revenues. The HI gas project is jointly owned by Shell's Nigeria affiliate, which holds a 40% interest and Sunlink Energies, which has the remaining 60%.

Building on Deep-Water Momentum

The HI project follows Shell’s recent investment decision in the Bonga North deep-water development, underscoring its long-term presence in Nigeria despite earlier divestments from onshore assets. The field, discovered in 1985, contains an estimated 285 million barrels of oil equivalent and will feature a wellhead platform, pipeline and processing plant linking offshore production to onshore infrastructure.

Strategic Importance of Nigeria LNG

Nigeria LNG produces and exports liquefied natural gas (LNG) to global markets. NNPC, Nigeria’s state-run oil firm, holds a 49% interest in NLNG, Shell holds 25.6% and the other two holders are TotalEnergies SE TTE and Eni S.p.A. E, carrying minor shareholdings.

Nigeria’s oil regulator has approved TotalEnergies’ $510 million agreement to sell its full 12.5% stake in Oil Mining Lease 118, home to the offshore Bonga oilfield, to the field’s operators, Shell and Eni’s Agip. TotalEnergies intends to optimize and upgrade its upstream portfolio by divesting its less competitive assets and focusing on those with low technical costs and lower emissions.

TotalEnergies is also working to expand the LNG portfolio globally and expects the gas market in 2025 to remain stretched due to minimal capacity addition related to the delay of some projects. TotalEnergies expects more than 40 metric tons of LNG sales in 2025.

Italy-based Eni is among the leading integrated energy players in the world, and its upstream operations include the exploitation and production of oil and natural gas resources. Eni also invested heavily in large LNG projects recently.

A Boost for Shell’s Energy Transition Goals

Shell, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), plans to add 12 million tons of LNG capacity by the end of the decade through projects right now under construction. Speaking at a recent energy conference, the company said that the new capacity will come from developments in Canada, Qatar, Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates. LNG’s lower emissions profile compared to coal and oil makes it central to Shell’s broader energy transition plans. The HI project supports the company’s goal to bring new upstream and integrated gas developments online between 2025 and 2030, delivering over 1 million barrels of oil equivalent per day globally. For Nigeria, it represents both an economic catalyst and a reaffirmation of Shell’s faith in the country’s energy future.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Eni SpA (E) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (SHEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.