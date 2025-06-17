Shell Awards Key EPC Contract to TendrillWood Joint Venture

Shell plc’s SHEL Brunei arm, Brunei Shell Petroleum (“BSP”), has awarded a major five-year engineering, procurement and construction (“EPC”) contract to the TendrillWood joint venture. This agreement marks a significant step in BSP’s continued commitment to delivering reliable and efficient energy solutions for the nation, while reinforcing its legacy of collaboration with Wood.

Terms of the Contract

The scope of the contract includes brownfield EPC services across both offshore and onshore assets, covering everything from conceptual design to commissioning and start-up. This award ensures continuity in BSP’s strategic operational goals and energy security agenda.

The agreement also includes a provision to extend the contract by an additional two years after the initial five-year period.

Taking a Look at the TendrillWood Joint Venture

TendrillWood joint venture is a strategic collaboration between Shell’s long-standing partner Wood and Brunei’s firm Tendrill International, formed in 2023. This joint venture brings together Tendrill’s strong local knowledge with Wood’s world-class global expertise.

It delivers comprehensive EPC services tailored to Brunei’s energy sector. With a focus on project execution, engineering design, procurement of materials and services, logistics and construction, TendrillWood consistently delivers reliable and efficient outcomes. Through strategic planning and proactive risk management, the joint venture ensures safe and dependable operations while reducing uncertainty.

Empowering Talent of Brunei and Local Industry

A core element of the BSP-TendrillWood partnership is its alignment with Brunei’s national goals for local capacity development. The TendrillWood joint venture employs around 1,000 personnel, 70% of whom are locals. This workforce composition is a direct reflection of BSP’s broader aim to invest in human capital and strengthen the domestic supply chain.

Global Standards, Local Delivery

This EPC contract is more than a technical milestone, it reflects BSP’s confidence in a joint venture that merges world-class engineering standards with deep local knowledge. The synergy between Wood’s global EPC expertise and Tendrill’s regional insights creates a powerful platform for delivering sustainable, safe and high-performance outcomes.

