Shell Approves Waterflood Project at Kaikias Field in the US Gulf

Shell plc SHEL, the London-listed oil and gas giant, has reached a final investment decision on a waterflood project at the Kaikias field in the Gulf of America to boost supply at its Ursa production platform. The project is aimed at increasing recoverable resources from the field. Waterflooding is a secondary recovery technique that involves injecting water to mobilize incremental oil from the reservoir formation toward adjacent producing wells. This process also helps in increasing the reservoir pressure to extract additional resources.

Waterflooding to Unlock Incremental Resources

The waterflood project at the Kaikias field is anticipated to increase the volume of recoverable resources by approximately 60 million metric barrels of oil equivalent on a P50 basis. Shell also mentioned that the estimated additional resources were classified as 2P (proved plus probable), per the Society of Petroleum Engineers' Resource Classification System.

Waterflood Project to Extend Ursa Platform’s Productive Life

The first injection is scheduled for 2028. This is expected to increase the productive life of the Ursa production platform, located in the Mars Corridor, by many years while supporting long-term liquids production. Shell is a leading deepwater operator in the Gulf of America region. The London-listed energy giant seeks to maintain a liquids production level of around 1.4 million barrels of oil equivalent per day by the end of this decade. Shell operates the Ursa platform in the Gulf of America with a 61.35% interest. The other partners with ownership in this asset are BP with a 22.69% stake, and ECP GOM III, with a 15.96% stake.

The Kaikias field was discovered in 2014 and it began production in 2018, with hydrocarbons flowing back to the Ursa platform. The discovery was made in water depths of over 4,000 feet. Shell had announced the acquisition of an additional stake in Ursa earlier this year. The latest investment is intended to enhance the value of the asset and boost high-margin production in one of its core assets.

SHEL’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

SHEL currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the energy sector are Oceaneering International OII, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. CNQ and FuelCell Energy FCEL, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Oceaneering International delivers integrated technology solutions across all stages of the offshore oilfield lifecycle. The company is a leading provider of offshore equipment and technology solutions to the energy industry. OII’s proven ability to deliver innovative, integrated solutions supports ongoing client retention and new business opportunities, ensuring steady revenue growth.

Canadian Natural Resources is one of the largest independent energy companies in Canada engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. The company boasts a diversified portfolio of crude oil, natural gas, bitumen and synthetic crude oil. It has delivered 25 consecutive years of dividend increases, one of the longest streaks among global oil producers.

FuelCell Energy is a clean energy company offering low-carbon energy solutions. It produces power using flexible fuel sources such as biogas, natural gas and hydrogen. The company designs fuel cells that generate electricity through an electrochemical process that combines fuel with air, reducing carbon emissions and minimizing the environmental impact of power generation. As such, FCEL is anticipated to play a crucial role in the energy transition by enabling industries and communities to shift from traditional fossil fuels to low-carbon alternatives.

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2026? History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2026. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 5.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (SHEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.