Shell Announces Share Buyback to Boost Shareholder Value

Shell (UK) (GB:SHEL) has released an update.
Shell plc has announced a share buyback program, purchasing 123,000 shares on November 13, 2024, as part of its ongoing strategy to enhance shareholder value. The buyback includes on- and off-market transactions executed independently by Citigroup Global Markets Limited. This initiative is aligned with regulatory guidelines, reflecting Shell’s commitment to disciplined capital management.
