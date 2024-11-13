Shell Announces Share Buyback to Boost Shareholder Value

Shell (UK) (GB:SHEL) has released an update.

Shell plc has announced a share buyback program, purchasing 123,000 shares on November 13, 2024, as part of its ongoing strategy to enhance shareholder value. The buyback includes on- and off-market transactions executed independently by Citigroup Global Markets Limited. This initiative is aligned with regulatory guidelines, reflecting Shell’s commitment to disciplined capital management.

For further insights into GB:SHEL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.