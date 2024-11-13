News & Insights

Shell Announces Share Buyback to Boost Shareholder Value

November 13, 2024 — 12:58 pm EST

Shell (UK) (GB:SHEL) has released an update.

Shell plc has announced a share buyback program, purchasing 123,000 shares on November 13, 2024, as part of its ongoing strategy to enhance shareholder value. The buyback includes on- and off-market transactions executed independently by Citigroup Global Markets Limited. This initiative is aligned with regulatory guidelines, reflecting Shell’s commitment to disciplined capital management.

