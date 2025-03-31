Shell and Partners to Drive $700M Phase 2 of Northern Lights Project

Energy giant Shell plc SHEL, along with its partners TotalEnergies SE TTE and Equinor ASA EQNR, has made a final investment decision to expand the Northern Lights project to boost Europe's carbon capture and storage (CCS) infrastructure. By 2028, the second phase of the Northern Lights project will increase the CO 2 storage capacity from 1.5 million to more than 5 million tons per year, highlighting the efforts made to combat climate change.

An Insight Into the Northern Lights Project

Northern Lights is the world’s first commercial CO 2 transportation and storage project, playing a key role in Norway’s plan to reduce emissions and lead global efforts in decarbonization, rolled out in 2020. The project deals with capturing CO 2 from industrial sources and storing it under the seabed in the North Sea permanently. The project is jointly held by Shell, TotalEnergies and Equinor, sharing an equal holding of 33.3% each.

Under the project, Equinor is responsible for managing the construction of both the onshore and offshore facilities. TotalEnergies is responsible for providing cutting-edge technical support. For Shell, this project adds another feather to its cap as it already has a strong presence in Norway. The company views this project as a starting point for a new business model that aims to reduce CO 2 emissions.

An Overview of the First Phase of the Project

The first stage of the Northern Lights project was supported by the Norwegian government and had a capacity of 1.5 million tons of CO 2 per year, which was completely reserved by customers in Norway and continental Europe.

In September 2024, TotalEnergies announced the completion of the CO 2 receiving and storage facilities of the Northern Lights Joint Venture in Norway.

The first phase is now operational, with CO 2 transportation set to commence this summer. Heidelberg Materials’ cement factory in Brevik, Norway, will be the first to ship carbon emissions for secure storage in an underground reservoir 2.6 km beneath the seabed off Øygarden, western Norway.

Strengthening Partnerships

The second phase of the investment decision is followed by the recently signed 15-year commercial agreement between Northern Lights and Swedish district energy provider Stockholm Exergi. Under this deal, Stockholm Exergi will transport and store 900,000 tons of biogenic CO 2, annually from 2028.

This agreement marks Stockholm Exergi as the fifth company to partner in the project for carbon storage, following commitments from Heidelberg Materials, Celsio (Norway), Yara (Netherlands) and Ørsted (Denmark). With rising demand for carbon storage solutions, Northern Lights is in advanced talks with several large European industrial players to utilize the remaining capacity.

A Milestone for the CCS Industry

TotalEnergies highlighted that this investment will bring about a transformation in the CCS industry, providing new prospects for large-scale carbon storage. The project will not only benefit the companies working on it but also the regulatory bodies that are working consistently toward a low-carbon future.

Equinor ASA (EQNR)

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE)

Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (SHEL)

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

