Shell Advances Share Buy-Back Program

Shell (UK) (GB:SHEL) has released an update.

Shell plc has announced the purchase of its own shares for cancellation on May 27, 2024, as part of its ongoing share buy-back program, which operates under strict market regulations and was previously communicated on May 2, 2024. The repurchases were executed across different trading venues with BNP PARIBAS Financial Markets SNC making independent trading decisions. The program adheres to both EU and UK market abuse regulations.

