Shell to acquire combined-cycle power plant in priority U.S. trading market

Shell (SHEL) Energy North America , or SENA, a subsidiary of Shell plc, has signed an agreement to acquire a 100% equity stake in RISEC Holdings, , or RISEC, which owns a 609-megawatt two-unit combined-cycle gas turbine power plant in Rhode Island. “This acquisition secures long-term supply and capacity offtake for Shell in the deregulated Independent System Operator New England (ISO New England) power market, where SENA has held a contract with RISEC under an energy conversion agreement for 100% of the plant’s energy offtake since 2019. RISEC’s combined-cycle gas turbine power plant supplies power to the ISO New England power market, where demand is expected to increase in coming decades due to growing decarbonisation efforts in sectors such as home heating and transportation. The acquisition will be absorbed within Shell’s cash capital expenditure guidance, which remains unchanged. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close in Q1 2025,” the company stated. “Shell has had a successful integrated gas and power business in the growing ISO New England market for over 20 years, and this acquisition secures valuable trading opportunities by guaranteeing SENA’s position in the market,” said Huibert Vigeveno, Shell Downstream, Renewables & Energy Solutions Director. “Our strong understanding of this plant’s performance positions Shell to capitalise on its value within our existing trading portfolio.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on SHEL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.