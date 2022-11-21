SHEL Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Shell plc (Symbol: SHEL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $53.68, changing hands as low as $53.53 per share. Shell plc shares are currently trading down about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SHEL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SHEL's low point in its 52 week range is $41.23 per share, with $61.67 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $53.67.

