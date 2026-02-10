Shedding Light on Aeluma’s Stock Price Outlook

Aeluma’s (NASDAQ: ALMU) stock price outlook is bright—it's only a matter of execution and timing. The company’s technology is critical to AI advancement and potentially disruptive across industries. It focuses on photonics (optical data transmission required for high-performance AI applications), compound semiconductors (critical for high-power, high-performance semiconductor applications, including AI), and related manufacturing techniques.

Its advanced photonic devices, built on larger-than-standard wafers using compound semiconductor technology, offer enhanced performance at lower cost and are moving towards commercial availability.

Aeluma’s 2026 narrative centers on its strategic shift. The company is focused on securing production capacity in preparation for a commercial ramp. While some revenue is being recognized now, commercial production isn’t expected to produce significant results until 2029.

As it stands, revenue growth is expected to accelerate at a hyper pace through the decade's end, exceeding 300% in its fiscal 2029 and producing about $150 million in revenue for that period. Between then and now, analysts forecast approximately 18% growth and $5.25 million in fiscal 2026 revenue, and nearly 70% growth in fiscal 2027 to about $9.3 million in net revenue.

Optimist Aeluma Market Ripe for Rebound

Institutional activity reveals optimism. The group owns about 25% of the stock and has bought on balance each quarter since the IPO. The balance of activity is strong, about $65 bought for each $1 sold, providing a solid support base for the market. Technical factors suggest the hard bottom is near $13.75, a potential launchpad for rebound when a catalyst emerges.

Two out of three analysts tracked by MarketBeat covering ALMU rate it a Buy, with potential for more than 70% upside relative to its critical support target from early 2026. Catalysts for 2026 include advancing its manufacturing capacity and securing defense contracts. The company is focusing on a domestic, DoD-compliant supply chain to enter the lucrative defense contract arena.

Contract wins will not only improve revenue visibility and profit forecasts but also affirm the technology and improve market confidence, setting the company up for increased business in subsequent quarters.

Insider Selling, Short Interest, and Dilution Risk

A notable risk that investors might consider is the insider sales of Mark N. Tompkins. Mr. Tompkings is an insider and early angel investor with millions in exposure and has been actively selling since the IPO. He owns more than 10% of the company, and his selling has presented a significant headwind in early 2026. If his sales continue, price action may be capped.

Additionally, short sellers pose a threat. Short interest wasn’t astronomical as of late-January, but it was around 10% and trending higher, raising red flags. The risk is that shorts will sell into any rallies that form, given the low-revenue/no-earnings scenario currently in play.



A capital raise early in 2025 impacted stock price action, capping gains. This has resulted in a compelling opportunity in 2026.

Balance Sheet Strength Helps Offset Dilution Concerns

Aeluma’s prior capital raise increased the share count by roughly 30%, but it also strengthened the balance sheet. At the end of fiscal Q1 (FQ1) 2026, the company reported more than $38 million in cash and equivalents, enough to fund several years of operations at the FQ1 burn rate, with no debt and minimal liabilities. While dilution risk remains, it appears limited near term and is partially offset by the longer-term growth outlook.

Aeluma Nears Price Floor Ahead of February Earnings Report

Aeluma is trading within a range and under pressure ahead of its FQ2 report. However, price action remains above a critical support target with a bullish catalyst expected. The FQ2 release will likely include updates on capacity expansion and contract wins, news to drive the market higher. If those updates disappoint, this stock could fall to new lows. In this scenario, ALMU stock could retreat as far as $12 before hitting its next support target, and that target isn’t guaranteed to hold.

