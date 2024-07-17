SHC Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Sotera Health Co (Symbol: SHC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $13.40, changing hands as high as $13.41 per share. Sotera Health Co shares are currently trading up about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SHC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SHC's low point in its 52 week range is $10.71 per share, with $19.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.35.

