Shayna Salomon on Building Confidence to Explore Networking Opportunities

Through the Nasdaq Internship Program, we offer a variety of professional experiences for emerging talent through an immersive 10 to 12-week internship program. From Stockholm to the U.S., whether in person or remotely, we are getting an inside look at the bright minds and personalities that encompass the next generation of investors, disrupters and leaders.

In honor of the internship season, we spoke with Shayna Salomon, Market Platforms Marketing Intern, about building the confidence to step out of your comfort zone and network with others.

Please tell us about yourself and your position at Nasdaq.

I am a rising senior at Elon University in North Carolina. I am a double major in international business and marketing. At school, I am a tour guide and work as a hostess at a local Thai restaurant. I am originally from Bergen County, New Jersey, but I am living in Hoboken for the summer. At Nasdaq, I work as a marketing intern for Market Platforms under the Market Technology Business.

What is your favorite project you’ve worked on thus far, or one that you’re looking forward to?

Thus far, I have worked on multiple projects, but my favorite thing has been working on the Technology of the Future (ToF) Conference that happened at the end of June. The real-life, hands-on marketing experience I gained, as well as meeting EVPS and SVPS within the company, were truly a highlight of my summer. I listened to amazing sessions, such as a discussion between the CEO of Nasdaq, Adena Friedman, and the CEO of Amazon Web Services, Adam Selipsky, to expand my knowledge within the industry. Besides that, I have been able to work on distribution plans, email nurture blasts, and focus my time on an in-depth competitive analysis.

What about Nasdaq stood out the most, now that you are part of the global team?

Being part of the Nasdaq global team has been an incredible experience; however, one aspect that sticks out the most is the people. Nasdaq curates this amazing culture that enables all the people on the team to communicate. I have been lucky enough to work onsite at the global headquarters office in NYC, where I am able to meet with other interns and talk about our experiences. The people at Nasdaq make coming into the office such a better summer experience.

What is your goal as a #NasdaqFam intern? How is Nasdaq supporting your long-term goals?

Over the course of the 10- week internship, my main goal is to learn. I am already so thankful for the experience and in-depth understanding I have gained about the industry. Nasdaq also supports my long-term goals by giving me different types of projects, experiences, and interactions to help me discover what I want my future career to look like.

What advice would you give to future interns?

Be confident, ask questions, and go outside of your comfort zone. Everyone at Nasdaq is looking to meet interns; not only is this an amazing experience, but it also enhances your networking skills. Being able to ask questions and learn from people with years of experience is better than reading any textbook. With that being said, take any opportunity to be part of a project because there is always room to grow and learn something new!

What’s a fun fact about yourself?

I just came back from a four-month semester abroad. I studied business in Barcelona, Spain, and I lived on the same street as the Sagrada Familia! Throughout the semester, I was able to travel during the weekends, and I visited around 15 other countries such as Italy, France, Israel, Portugal, the United Kingdom, and more. As an international business major, this experience enhanced my knowledge and understanding of cultural differences in business and everyday life.

How did you prepare for your internship?

I knew I would be working with excel, so I took some excel courses through LinkedIn, and I also kept up to date with the news by reading Morning Brew and Marketing Brew every morning.

