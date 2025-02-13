Shattuck Labs to Present Pre-Clinical Data on SL-325 at ECCO 2025 Conference in Berlin

Shattuck Labs will present SL-325 preclinical results at ECCO 2025, focusing on its potential for inflammatory bowel disease treatment.

Quiver AI Summary

Shattuck Labs, Inc., a biotechnology firm focused on developing therapies for inflammatory and immune-related diseases, announced it will present at the 20th Congress of ECCO in Inflammatory Bowel Diseases 2025 in Berlin from February 19-22. The presentation will discuss findings from toxicology studies of SL-325, a novel DR3 blocking antibody, in non-human primates. Scheduled for February 20, the digital presentation by CEO Dr. Taylor Schreiber will cover the preclinical development of SL-325, which aims to effectively block the TL1A/DR3 pathway in inflammatory bowel disease. Shattuck Labs plans to file an IND for SL-325 in Q3 2025, highlighting the company’s commitment to advancing treatments for immune-related disorders.

Potential Positives

Shattuck Labs is set to present significant preclinical data for SL-325, a first-in-class DR3 blocking antibody, at a prominent international conference (20th Congress of ECCO), highlighting the company's innovative approach in treating inflammatory bowel disease.

The upcoming presentation by CEO Dr. Taylor Schreiber underscores the leadership's commitment to advancing the company's research initiatives and represents a strong endorsement of SL-325's potential in clinical settings.

Shattuck's findings from IND-enabling toxicology studies display high affinity and superior efficacy compared to existing treatments, enhancing the therapeutic prospects of SL-325 in a competitive market.

The anticipated IND filing for SL-325 in the third quarter of 2025 signals important progress in the drug development pipeline and potential future advancements in autoimmune disease treatments.

Potential Negatives

The presentation focuses on preclinical studies, which may imply that SL-325 has not yet been tested in human trials, raising questions about its safety and efficacy in patients.

Shattuck has not provided a specific timeline for filing the IND, stating only that it expects to file in the third quarter of 2025, indicating potential delays in progressing to clinical trials.

FAQ

What is SL-325 and its purpose?

SL-325 is a first-in-class DR3 blocking antibody designed to target inflammatory bowel disease by blocking the TL1A/DR3 pathway.

When will Shattuck Labs present at the ECCO Congress?

Shattuck Labs will present on February 20, 2025, at 6:15 PM CET during Session 4 in Berlin, Germany.

Who will present the findings on SL-325?

Dr. Taylor Schreiber, M.D., Ph.D., the CEO of Shattuck Labs, will be the presenter for the findings on SL-325.

Where can I find the presentation materials post-event?

The presentation materials will be available on the Events and Presentations section of Shattuck Labs' website after the presentation concludes.

What are the potential applications of SL-325?

SL-325 is being developed as a treatment for inflammatory bowel disease and other inflammatory autoimmune diseases.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$STTK Insider Trading Activity

$STTK insiders have traded $STTK stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STTK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GROUP, LLC REDMILE has made 1 purchase buying 133,371 shares for an estimated $166,713 and 1 sale selling 133,371 shares for an estimated $166,713 .

and 1 sale selling 133,371 shares for an estimated . TAYLOR SCHREIBER (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 36,500 shares for an estimated $44,219

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$STTK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 41 institutional investors add shares of $STTK stock to their portfolio, and 31 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



AUSTIN, TX & DURHAM, NC, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shattuck Labs, Inc. (Shattuck) (NASDAQ: STTK), a biotechnology company pioneering the development of novel therapeutics targeting tumor necrosis factor (TNF) superfamily receptors for the treatment of patients with inflammatory and immune-related diseases, today announced an upcoming oral presentation at the 20



th



Congress of ECCO in Inflammatory Bowel Diseases 2025 being held in Berlin, Germany from February 19–22, 2025. This presentation will feature results from the IND-enabling toxicology studies of SL-325, a first-in-class DR3 blocking antibody, in non-human primates.







Presentation Details:











Title:



Pre-Clinical Development of SL-325, a High Affinity DR3 Blocking Antibody, for Durable Blockade of the DR3/TL1A Axis in Inflammatory Bowel Disease



Pre-Clinical Development of SL-325, a High Affinity DR3 Blocking Antibody, for Durable Blockade of the DR3/TL1A Axis in Inflammatory Bowel Disease





Presenter:



Dr. Taylor Schreiber, M.D., Ph.D., Shattuck’s Chief Executive Officer



Dr. Taylor Schreiber, M.D., Ph.D., Shattuck’s Chief Executive Officer





Format:



Digital oral presentation



Digital oral presentation





Session name:



Session 4: Novel targets in IBD



​





Session 4: Novel targets in IBD





Date and Time:



February 20, 2025​; 6:15 PM – 6:21 PM CET​



February 20, 2025​; 6:15 PM – 6:21 PM CET​





Location:



Session hall A5; CityCube Messe Berlin, Messedamm 26, 14055 Berlin, Germany​







The presentation materials will be available on the



Events and Presentations



section of the Company’s website following the conclusion of the presentation.







About SL-325







SL-325 is a first-in-class Death Receptor 3 (DR3) antagonist antibody designed to achieve complete and durable blockade of the clinically validated TL1A/DR3 pathway. Shattuck’s preclinical studies demonstrate high affinity binding, superior efficacy over TL1A antibodies, and offer a data-driven rationale for targeting the TNF receptor, DR3, versus its ligand, TL1A. Shattuck expects to file an IND for SL-325 in the third quarter of 2025.







About Shattuck Labs, Inc.







Shattuck Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: STTK) is a biotechnology company specializing in the development of potential treatments for autoimmune/inflammatory diseases. The Company is developing a potentially first-in-class antibody for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and other inflammatory autoimmune diseases. Shattuck’s expertise in protein engineering and the development of novel TNF receptor agonist and antagonist therapeutics come together in its lead program, SL-325, a first-in-class DR3 antagonist antibody designed to achieve a more complete blockade of the clinically validated TL1A/DR3 pathway. The Company has offices in both Austin, Texas and Durham, North Carolina. For more information, please visit:



www.ShattuckLabs.com



.







Investor & Media Contact:







Conor Richardson





Vice President of Investor Relations





Shattuck Labs, Inc.







InvestorRelations@shattucklabs.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.