Shattuck Labs, Inc Q4 Loss Drops

(RTTNews) - Shattuck Labs, Inc (STTK) reported Loss for fourth quarter of -$12.593 million

The company's earnings totaled -$12.593 million, or -$0.12 per share. This compares with -$18.679 million, or -$0.37 per share, last year.

Shattuck Labs, Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$12.593 Mln. vs. -$18.679 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.12 vs. -$0.37 last year.

