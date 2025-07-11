SharpLink Gaming, Inc. Acquires 10,000 ETH from Ethereum Foundation in Strategic Treasury Move

SharpLink Gaming announces purchase of 10,000 ETH for $25.7 million, solidifying its commitment to Ethereum as its treasury asset.

Quiver AI Summary

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. has announced a significant agreement with the Ethereum Foundation to purchase 10,000 ETH for approximately $25.7 million, marking the company as the largest publicly traded firm to designate Ethereum as its primary treasury reserve asset. The transaction, which concluded on July 10, 2025, was facilitated at a price of $2,572.37 per ETH. Joseph Lubin, Chairman of SharpLink and a co-founder of Ethereum, emphasized that this acquisition represents a commitment to the long-term health and decentralization of the Ethereum ecosystem. SharpLink plans to leverage this investment to enhance its position in the online gaming and sports betting sectors, aiming to transform the industry through innovative and decentralized solutions. The company emphasizes its mission to promote economic empowerment and financial innovation within the evolving Web3 landscape.

Potential Positives

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. becomes the world's largest publicly traded company to adopt Ethereum as its primary treasury reserve asset, positioning itself as a leader in the digital capital landscape.

The definitive agreement with the Ethereum Foundation to purchase 10,000 ETH reinforces the company's commitment to the Ethereum ecosystem and underscores its role in the evolving Web3 economy.

Joseph Lubin's involvement, as a notable figure in both SharpLink and Ethereum, enhances the credibility and visibility of SharpLink's strategy in the blockchain and gaming industries.

The move to leverage smart contracts and DeFi protocols signals SharpLink's ambition to innovate and lead the transformation of the iGaming industry towards a more dynamic and equitable ecosystem.

Potential Negatives

The company’s decision to adopt Ethereum as its primary treasury reserve asset exposes it to significant volatility risks associated with cryptocurrency market fluctuations.

Forward-looking statements in the press release highlight uncertainties related to achieving profitable operations, which could affect investor confidence and financial stability.

The press release acknowledges risks related to government regulation of cryptocurrencies and online betting, which could impact the company's operations and growth potential.

FAQ

What is SharpLink Gaming's recent announcement?

SharpLink Gaming announced it has entered a definitive agreement to purchase 10,000 ETH for $25,723,680 from the Ethereum Foundation.

Why did SharpLink choose Ethereum as its treasury reserve asset?

SharpLink aims to align with the future of digital capital and offers investors exposure to Ethereum's leading smart contract platform.

How does this transaction affect the Ethereum ecosystem?

This move is intended to reinforce Ethereum's health by removing supply from circulation and supporting its decentralization mission.

What is Joseph Lubin's role in SharpLink Gaming?

Joseph Lubin is Chairman of SharpLink and Co-Founder of Ethereum, emphasizing a long-term commitment to the Ethereum network's strength.

How does SharpLink plan to innovate in online gaming?

SharpLink is reimagining online gaming by leveraging smart contracts and DeFi protocols to create a more dynamic and equitable ecosystem.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SBET Insider Trading Activity

$SBET insiders have traded $SBET stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SBET stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROB PHYTHIAN (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 44,640 shares for an estimated $299,980

ROBERT MICHAEL DELUCIA (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 7,440 shares for an estimated $49,996

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SBET Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of $SBET stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release







MINNEAPOLIS, MN, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







SharpLink Gaming, Inc.



(Nasdaq: SBET) (“SharpLink” or the “Company”), the world's largest publicly traded company to adopt Ethereum (ETH) as its primary treasury reserve asset, today announced that the Company has entered into a definitive agreement with the Ethereum Foundation (“EF”), providing for SharpLink to purchase 10,000 ETH on the Ethereum mainnet in exchange for $25,723,680. The per ETH purchase price was $2,572.37; and the transaction closed on July 10, 2025.





Headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, EF is one of the principal stewards of the Ethereum ecosystem. Established to support the development and growth of the Ethereum protocol and its broader community, EF provides funding, coordination and guidance to developers, researchers and innovators building on Ethereum's decentralized infrastructure. Ethereum is widely regarded as the leading blockchain platform for smart contracts and decentralized applications and plays a fundamental role in the evolving Web3 economy.





Commenting on the transaction, Joseph Lubin, Chairman of SharpLink, Co-Founder of Ethereum and Founder and CEO of Consensys, stated, “At a time when Ethereum is entering a new era of institutional relevance, we are proud to support the network’s long-term strength and decentralization mission.”





Continuing, Lubin said, “This isn’t a trade – it is a commitment to our long-term vision. SharpLink is acquiring, staking and restaking ETH as responsible industry stewards, removing supply from circulation and reinforcing the health of the Ethereum ecosystem. Moreover, we see this as the start of something bigger – a model for how mission-driven organizations can work to advance our ecosystem’s shared goals of decentralization, economic empowerment and protocol-native finance.”







About SharpLink Gaming, Inc.







Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBET) is the world’s largest publicly traded company to adopt Ethereum (ETH) as its primary treasury reserve asset – a move that aligns the Company with the future of digital capital and gives investors direct exposure to the world’s leading smart-contract platform and second largest digital asset.





SharpLink is also reimagining the future of online gaming and sports betting. Backed by a veteran team with deep roots in sports media, gaming and technology, SharpLink is charting a new course – building scalable, secure and transparent solutions that challenge outdated models and bring real innovation to the betting experience. By leveraging smart contracts, DeFi protocols and Web3 infrastructure, SharpLink intends to assume the lead in transforming the multi-billion-dollar iGaming industry into a more dynamic, efficient and equitable ecosystem. Learn more at



www.sharplink.com



.







Forward-Looking Statement







Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and these forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include, but are not limited to, the execution of the Company’s treasury strategy and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company’s ability to achieve profitable operations, fluctuations in the market price of ETH that will impact the Company’s accounting and financial reporting (see accounting rules discussed below), government regulation of cryptocurrencies and online betting, changes in securities laws or regulations, customer acceptance of new products and services, the demand for its products and its customers’ economic condition, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the lengthy sales cycle, proprietary rights of the Company, changes in applicable laws or regulations, and its competitors, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company’s annual report and other filings with the SEC. Under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, entities are required to measure certain crypto assets at fair value, with changes reflected in net income each reporting period. Changes in the fair value of crypto assets could result in significant fluctuations to the income statement results. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this press release.











Investor Relations Contact:









Media Contact:











Sean Mansouri, CFA or Aaron D’Souza







media@sharplink.com











Elevate IR













(720) 330-2829















ir@sharplink.com













The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.