Sharp Corp. Reports 9-month Profit

February 10, 2026 — 01:57 am EST

(RTTNews) - Sharp Corp. (6753.T) reported nine month profit attributable to owners of parent of 67.5 billion yen compared to a loss of 3.6 billion yen, last year. Basic profit per share was 103.98 yen compared to a loss of 5.53 yen. Operating profit increased to 41.0 billion yen from 20.40 billion yen. For the nine months ended December 31, 2025, net sales were 1.42 trillion yen, down 14.5%.

For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, the company projects: profit attributable to owners of parent of 53.0 billion yen, basic profit per share of 81.63 yen, and net sales of 1.87 trillion yen.

Shares of Sharp Corp. are currently trading at 772 yen, up 3.13%.

