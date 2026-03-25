Is SharkNinja's Stock Valuation Justified as Margin Headwinds Loom?

SharkNinja, Inc. SN has kept its foot on the gas with share gains across categories and geographies, even as the broader consumer backdrop stays soft. The stock, however, is also staring at a near-term margin and earnings debate tied to tariffs and timing.



At today’s setup, investors are weighing strong execution and cash support against a guidance framework that embeds meaningful tariff friction. That mix helps explain why the near-term rating picture looks balanced rather than aggressive.

SharkNinja: Where the Hold Rating Fits Today

SN carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) and Style Scores that skew toward growth: VGM A and Growth A, offset by Value C and Momentum C. In practice, that combination points to a company with a solid growth profile but fewer near-term “easy” catalysts from valuation or price strength.



The short-term lens is also shaped by estimate direction. The consensus earnings per share estimate for the current quarter has moved lower in the recent past, which tends to cap the urgency to chase the stock over the next one to three months.

SN Valuation Versus Peers and History

SN trades at 17.45x forward 12-month earnings. That’s above the cited Zacks sub-industry multiple of 15.55x and slightly above the Zacks sector at 16.97x, while sitting below the S&P 500 at 21.05x. An investor checklist starts with that simple takeaway: the market is pricing SN at a premium to closer peers, but not at a market-level premium.



History matters, too. Over the past five years, the forward multiple has ranged from 12.81x to 25.45x, with a median of 19.05x. At 17.45x, the stock is below that median, which can look reasonable if operating execution holds and profitability continues to firm.



The $115 price target is built from an 18.5x forward earnings multiple. To justify that framing, the investment case needs continued growth execution and enough margin resilience to keep earnings power tracking higher, even in a tougher cost environment.

SharkNinja, Inc. Price and Consensus

SharkNinja, Inc. price-consensus-chart | SharkNinja, Inc. Quote

SharkNinja Earnings Power and Near-Term Cadence

The latest quarter underscored why investors keep SN on the radar. Fourth-quarter revenue came in at $2.10 billion, up 17.6% year over year and above the consensus estimate. Adjusted earnings per share were $1.93, up 37.9% year over year and also ahead of consensus.



Profitability moved the right way. Gross margin rose to 47.9%, while adjusted gross margin improved to 48.2%. Adjusted EBITDA climbed 36% to $395.3 million, and the company delivered its third straight quarter of leverage in adjusted operating expenses. Those are the kinds of internal efficiency markers that can support valuation, even when category demand is not expanding.

SN Tariff Assumptions Are the Key Risk Variable

Tariffs remain the swing factor in the near-term earnings quality debate. Fiscal 2026 guidance assumes tariff levels of 20% for China and Vietnam and 19% for Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Cambodia. Management also expects a gross margin headwind in the first half of fiscal 2026 as tariff effects flow through results.



The risk is not only the headline rates. Management has acknowledged that tariff timing can contribute materially to margin variability, and the framework leaves room for policy changes or timing mismatches to create pressure if offsets fall short. In that scenario, targeted profitability outcomes become harder to achieve, even if demand remains solid.

SharkNinja's Cash, Balance Sheet and Buyback Support

SN’s balance sheet provides a meaningful cushion as it navigates tariff friction and ongoing investment. In fiscal 2025, the company generated $634.1 million in operating cash flow and ended the year in a net cash position, with $777.3 million in cash versus $739.1 million in total debt. It also had $489.1 million of undrawn revolver capacity.



Capital return adds another layer of support. The company authorized a $750 million share repurchase program, with buybacks expected to be funded without incremental debt. That matters because it keeps financial flexibility available for innovation, marketing, and international expansion while still returning capital.

SN: A Practical “Buy/Hold/Wait” Checklist

A practical decision framework starts with share gains. Growth has leaned heavily on taking share in a flat-to-declining category backdrop, so investors should track whether outperformance remains broad-based as the consumer environment stays soft.



Second, monitor international transition execution. The move toward more direct models is a key lever, but the shift in Spain and Italy is expected to create temporary noise in the first quarter, with normalization by the end of the second quarter.



Third, focus on margin outcomes through the first-half fiscal 2026 tariff headwind. Finally, watch whether operating expense leverage persists, since sustained efficiency is an important ingredient in supporting the current valuation setup.



For context, Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. SPB and Whirlpool Corporation WHR are among the consumer discretionary industry peers tracked alongside SharkNinja, with Zacks Ranks of #3 and #5 (Strong Sell), respectively. Peer positioning matters because competition and category-level promotions can influence how hard it is to keep taking share in a soft environment. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.