Shares of XT Now Oversold

In the case of iShares Future Exponential Technologies, the RSI reading has hit 28.9 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 46.3. A bullish investor could look at XT's 28.9 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), XT's low point in its 52 week range is $49.01 per share, with $76.2887 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $69.11. iShares Future Exponential Technologies shares are currently trading down about 7.7% on the day.
