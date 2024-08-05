Shares of SPY Now Oversold

In the case of SPDR S&P 500 Trust, the RSI reading has hit 29.3 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 29.2. A bullish investor could look at SPY's 29.3 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), SPY's low point in its 52 week range is $409.21 per share, with $565.16 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $518.51. SPDR S&P 500 Trust shares are currently trading trading flat on the day.
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
Find out what 9 other oversold stocks you need to know about »
Also see: UNH Technical Analysis
ARNI Insider Buying
LACO Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.