Shares of SHM Now Oversold

In the case of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond, the RSI reading has hit 29.6 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 50.4. A bullish investor could look at SHM's 29.6 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), SHM's low point in its 52 week range is $46.06 per share, with $47.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.08. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond shares are currently trading trading flat on the day.
