Shares of EPP Now Oversold

In the case of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan, the RSI reading has hit 29.8 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 38.6. A bullish investor could look at EPP's 29.8 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), EPP's low point in its 52 week range is $38.05 per share, with $44.785 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.52. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan shares are currently trading down about 2% on the day.
