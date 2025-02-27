Shares of MAGS Now Oversold

In trading on Thursday, shares of the Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (Symbol: MAGS) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $50.24 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.

In the case of Roundhill Magnificent Seven, the RSI reading has hit 29.97 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 40.4. A bullish investor could look at MAGS's 29.97 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.

Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), MAGS's low point in its 52 week range is $50.24 per share, with $55.8271 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.38. Roundhill Magnificent Seven shares are currently trading off about 2.9% on the day.

