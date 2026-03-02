Shares of JNK Now Oversold

Markets
In trading on Monday, shares of the SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (Symbol: JNK) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $96.40 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.

In the case of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond, the RSI reading has hit 29.98 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 45.6. A bullish investor could look at JNK's 29.98 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.

Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), JNK's low point in its 52 week range is $90.405 per share, with $98.24 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $96.45. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond shares are currently trading off about 0.8% on the day.

