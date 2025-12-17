Shares of IEMG Now Oversold

In the case of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets, the RSI reading has hit 29.4 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 41.6. A bullish investor could look at IEMG's 29.4 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), IEMG's low point in its 52 week range is $47.29 per share, with $69.465 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $64.78. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets shares are currently trading down about 0.7% on the day.
