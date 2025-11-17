Shares of FTGS Now Oversold

In the case of First Trust Growth Strength, the RSI reading has hit 29.2 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 40.9. A bullish investor could look at FTGS's 29.2 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), FTGS's low point in its 52 week range is $25.74 per share, with $36.6499 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.22. First Trust Growth Strength shares are currently trading down about 1.6% on the day.
