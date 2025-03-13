Shares of DFLV Now Oversold

In the case of Dimensional US Large Cap Value, the RSI reading has hit 29.3 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 28.4. A bullish investor could look at DFLV's 29.3 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), DFLV's low point in its 52 week range is $28.23 per share, with $32.7801 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.57. Dimensional US Large Cap Value shares are currently trading off about 0.5% on the day.
