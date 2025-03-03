Shares of DBMF Now Oversold

In the case of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy, the RSI reading has hit 28.9 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 39.7. A bullish investor could look at DBMF's 28.9 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), DBMF's low point in its 52 week range is $25.605 per share, with $30.6299 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.61. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy shares are currently trading down about 0.9% on the day.
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
Find out what 9 other oversold stocks you need to know about »
Also see: MLPs Hedge Funds Are Buying
Funds Holding ROYA
Funds Holding TNET
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.