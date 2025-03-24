Shaping the Next Decade of Economic Opportunity

How will emerging technologies, such as AI and accelerated computing, transform vehicles, or the automotive industry more broadly, in the short and long term?

In the short term, AI enables a better, faster, more seamless in-cabin experience by improving navigation, voice recognition, mobile phone integration, and safety by providing ever-more precise location information during an emergency or after an accident. For drivers, faster chips and smarter software improves automated driver assist systems (ADAS), providing increased safety, response time, and more intelligent driving.

In the long term, as more vehicles are equipped with over-the-air functionality, we’ll continue to see driving become safer, leading to fewer accidents and deaths. We’ll also see vehicles last even longer, keeping cars on the road and out of the landfills. Eventually, we’ll see full self-driving vehicles on the roads around the world powered by AI and accelerated computing.

Can you speak to the opportunities to build a more sustainable and smarter world?

We’ll continue to see mobility transforming as software and technology getting smarter and faster. We can also anticipate using more recycled and recyclable materials in vehicles, keeping the car itself on the road longer but also keeping its materials out of the landfill longer as we reuse and recycle batteries, fabrics, plastics, glass and other vehicle contents.

Do you have any unique predictions on the outlook of the automotive industry?

Personal vehicle ownership is still going strong. As a famous designer I worked with would often say, “Nobody dreams of riding the bus.” The mobility dream is individual ownership, safely transporting loved ones from A to B in comfort – and for some, style. While we certainly see a proliferation of alternative services such as ride hailing, scooters and car-sharing companies, such as Zipcar, Curvy Road and Orto, these often augment rather than fully replacing personal vehicle ownership. Also, while we see growth in self-driving capabilities and vehicles, we are decades away from a 100% self-driving global fleet meeting the world’s mobility needs. In the meantime, we’ll rely on expanding software-driven vehicles to make our transportation needs as safe as possible.