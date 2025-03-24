News & Insights
Talking Trends
In today’s rapidly evolving financial and business landscape, market-driven policies, capital access and economic shifts are reshaping how entrepreneurs secure funding, scale businesses and attract investors. Technology, sustainability and risk management are key factors in investment strategy and business growth.
Dr. Severance MacLaughlin, United Nations & WHO Advisor on AI & Data and CEO of Delorean AI, Garyn Angel, U.S Senate Advisor on AI & Workforce and CEO of Farm ED, Ron Earley, CEO of Greywolfe Investing, delve into how policy, technology and capital flow are shaping the next decade of economic opportunity.
The IPO Pipeline
As we near the second quarter, Jay Heller, Head of Capital Markets at Nasdaq, Maddie Radner, Director on the Nasdaq Market Intelligence Desk, and Marc Jaffe, New York Office Managing Partner at Latham & Watkins, discuss the state of the IPO market, best practices as a public company and pre-IPO financing solutions.
Digitizing Critical Infrastructure in the United States
Industry experts share their insights on the current state of digitization and the importance of digitizing infrastructure in the United States.
Latest Insights in the Crypto Space
We speak to industry leaders about the latest in the crypto space and the rationale behind integrating RWAs, as well as the potential impact on both DeFi and traditional financial systems.
This Week's Guest Spotlight
Rebecca Lindland, Managing Director for Allison Worldwide
How will emerging technologies, such as AI and accelerated computing, transform vehicles, or the automotive industry more broadly, in the short and long term?
In the short term, AI enables a better, faster, more seamless in-cabin experience by improving navigation, voice recognition, mobile phone integration, and safety by providing ever-more precise location information during an emergency or after an accident. For drivers, faster chips and smarter software improves automated driver assist systems (ADAS), providing increased safety, response time, and more intelligent driving.
In the long term, as more vehicles are equipped with over-the-air functionality, we’ll continue to see driving become safer, leading to fewer accidents and deaths. We’ll also see vehicles last even longer, keeping cars on the road and out of the landfills. Eventually, we’ll see full self-driving vehicles on the roads around the world powered by AI and accelerated computing.
Can you speak to the opportunities to build a more sustainable and smarter world?
We’ll continue to see mobility transforming as software and technology getting smarter and faster. We can also anticipate using more recycled and recyclable materials in vehicles, keeping the car itself on the road longer but also keeping its materials out of the landfill longer as we reuse and recycle batteries, fabrics, plastics, glass and other vehicle contents.
Do you have any unique predictions on the outlook of the automotive industry?
Personal vehicle ownership is still going strong. As a famous designer I worked with would often say, “Nobody dreams of riding the bus.” The mobility dream is individual ownership, safely transporting loved ones from A to B in comfort – and for some, style. While we certainly see a proliferation of alternative services such as ride hailing, scooters and car-sharing companies, such as Zipcar, Curvy Road and Orto, these often augment rather than fully replacing personal vehicle ownership. Also, while we see growth in self-driving capabilities and vehicles, we are decades away from a 100% self-driving global fleet meeting the world’s mobility needs. In the meantime, we’ll rely on expanding software-driven vehicles to make our transportation needs as safe as possible.
This article was originally our TradeTalks newsletter. Sign up here to access exclusive market analysis by a new industry expert each week. We also spotlight must-see TradeTalks videos from the past week.
TradeTalks Newsletter
Sign up to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.